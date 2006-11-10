OUR LAST ISSUE WITH ROOTS MANUVA KICKED ASS. Especially that interview and photo shoot, which, by the way, wasn’t really his front room. It was great to finally feature the Big Dada himself. Moving speedily on to more recent matters… like seeing yet another Big Smoke this year... bloody hell, can you believe it? As the happy hot months of summer turn to the now freezing cold nights, we’re back to remind you that it’s not all bad my people. We return with more Rap pages and probably an unexpected front cover, Papoose, who is the hottest newly signed US Rapper right now. It is a first for Big Smoke, but Papoose is definitely a credible artist who is taking the streets by storm, both here and in the NYC. A new direction but taken at the right time for us and the Papoose fans. I hope Jive records is the right move… we hold our breath in anticipation!So with that shock over, what else do we have for you this issue? We continue to bring you new talent like DJ Kayper, who is wearing a lovely pair of wellies in the feature. She has her own show on the Asian Network and actually can mix; she is a heavy, heavy DJ. Next up is Kyza Smirnoff, obviously successful with the Terra Firma crew, here he is in his own right. Giving us some heavy singles in the past, he has just dropped his full length debut LP The Experience. Pick it up. Since we are creeping, not so slowly but oh so surely, towards the end of the year, we keep it hot, taking you all over the place, from Spain to New York, Egypt, to LA, France, Australia to sunny Brighton. This isn’t bad on our budget (it’s hard to resist the challenge of trying to keep things unexpected and sporadic)!!There are plenty more interesting features, like our fashion with Yungun, Sarah Love and Mr Thing. We bring you another set of questions from the floor for the beat champion Madlib, Mr Magic Dynano shows Penfold a few tricks, the big-little one himself Baby J, the south Londoner rapper Manage and the Speakers Corner crew are all in there and if that isn’t enough, Dynamite MC answers some unknown questions, Grime is debated in Grimewave (if you couldn’t guess) and there is Waking Up Early, the gallery section photos taken by Derek Waife. Also all the usual goodness such